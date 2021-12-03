The region’s largest bus company, Go North East, will be running the tour each day from 15 December right up until 23 December.

The bus has been decorated with Christmas lighting that has been kindly donated by Parkside Community Centre, in Seaham, and will feature Santa and his elves spreading festive cheer as it passes by.

Just like last year, the Santa bus tour will not stop at any locations but will be moving slow enough to get photos and videos.

The Go North East Santa bus

Go North East’s commercial director, Stephen King has described his delight at being able to spread some festive cheer once again this Christmas, he said: “We’re delighted to be spreading some festive cheer again this year.

“We were blown away by how popular the Santa bus open-top tour was last year, and we can’t wait to get started again, seeing all those smiling faces as we pass through the region’s villages, towns and cities.”

See below for the full locations and dates:

Wednesday 15 December – Concord, Usworth, Lingey Lane, Leam Lane, Felling Square, Heworth, Felling, Gateshead, Bensham, Whickham, Swalwell Estate, Dunston, Metrocentre, Swalwell, Winlaton and Blaydon.

The Go North East Santa bus last year

Thursday 16 December – Houghton-le-Spring, Hetton-le-Hole, Low Moorsley, Easington Lane, South Hetton, Easington Village, Peterlee, Horden, Easington Colliery, Murton, Seaham, New Seaham, Ryhope, Grangetown and Sunderland Stockton Road.

Friday 17 December – Sulgrave, Concord, Blackfell, Oxclose, Lambton Village, Ayton, Rickleton, Harraton, Washington Galleries, Washington Village, Barmston, Peel Retail Park, Castletown, Hylton Castle, Town End Farm and Southwick.

Saturday 18 December – Newcastle, Coast Road, Hadrian Park, New York, Whitley Bay, Monkseaton, Earsdon, Shiremoor, South Gosforth, Walker, Walkergate, Wallsend, Howdon, Percy Main, North Shields, Tynemouth and Billy Mill.

Sunday 19 December – Newcastle, Denton Burn, Swalwell, Winlaton Mill, Rowlands Gill, High Spen, Blackhall Mill, Chopwell, Blaydon, Ryton, Crawcrook, Prudhoe, Stocksfield, Riding Mill, Corbridge, Hexham, Castleside, Derwentside College, Dipton, Flint Hill, Burnopfield, Sunniside, Team Valley, Kibblesworth, Ouston and Perkinsville.

Monday 20 December – Durham, Neville’s Cross, Brandon, New Brancepeth, Langley Park, Witton Gilbert, Sacriston, Plawsworth, Chester-le-Street, Barley Mow, Birtley, Angel of the North, Low Fell and Gateshead.

Tuesday 21 December – Boldon, Whiteleas Estate, Fellgate, Jarrow, Hebburn, Lukes Lane Estate, Heworth, Felling Square, Wrekenton and Springwell.

Wednesday 22 December – Barnes Park, East Herrington, Silksworth, Tunstall Village, Pennywell, Sunderland, Fulwell, Seaburn, Whitburn, South Shields, Chichester and Cleadon.

Thursday 23 December – Sunderland, Shiney Row, Bournmoor, Great Lumley, Chester-le-Street, Pelton, Grange Villa, Stanley, Annfield Plain, Greencroft, Leadgate, Bridgehill, Blackhill, Consett, Delves Lane, Lanchester, Witton Gilbert, Durham, Gilesgate and Carrville.

This year, you will be able to go one step further with Go North East’s very own Santa tracker, by downloading the Go North East app and tracking the bus in real-time as it moves across the region’s villages, towns and cities.