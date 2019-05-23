Get in the saddle with Bradley Wiggins at North East talk

Join Britain’s most decorated Olympian Sir Bradley Wiggins as he brings his insightful live show to the North East.

Bradley Wiggins: An Evening With will be at Tyne Theatre & Opera House in Newcastle on Saturday, September 28.

It provides a rare opportunity for fans to see the five-time Olympic Gold medallist and Tour De France winner share exclusive tales, prized memorabilia and career highlights.

The shows will be moderated by ITV cycling Matt Barbet, who will also be putting your questions to Wiggo on the night.

Bradley Wiggins holds the iconic track hour record and is the only cyclist who has won World and Olympic championships on both the track and the road along with winning the Tour De France.

He won the 2012 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award (voted for by the public), helping cycling smash its way into the mainstream. 2013 brought further success, including the Tour of Britain title, and in 2014 Wiggins added the rainbow jersey to his collection by winning the World Time Trial Championships.

The Summer of 2016 saw Wiggins win his 5th gold medal at the Rio Olympics in the team pursuit and his eighth Olympic medal overall, making him Britain’s most decorated Olympian ever and rounding off one of the most impressive sporting careers the nation has ever witnessed.

Theatre Director Joanne Johnson said: “It’s an honour to welcome a genuine living legend to the Theatre – it’ll be the first time we’ve had an Olympian cyclist grace the stage! Sir Bradley Wiggins’ tales are bound to be fascinating”

•Tickets are £32.50 or for £115 Meet & Greet. Tickets from 0844 2491 000