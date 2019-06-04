Gala day will celebrate women’s role in politics

An event celebrating women’s role in politics takes place in Durham this weekend.

Following the success of last year’s Durham Women’s Gala, the event returns once again to mark women’s contribution to society, focusing on young women and their role in politics as part of the TUC year of the young worker.

The event, which was reintroduced last year to mark 100 years of women’s suffrage, takes place at Wharton Park, Durham on Saturday, June 8, from 11am to 4pm and entry is free.

The event includes speeches from high profile female speakers including Shadow Attorney General, Baroness Shami Chakrabarti; Northumbria PCC Vera Baird and young feminist campaigners from Tyneside to Teesside.

There will be a full day of entertainment with live music from some of the best North East female artists including Channy Thompson, girl band Melody 5 and Jessie Dale.

The event offers a day of fun for all the family with a host of activities including crafts, football and face painting. There will also be a fully licensed bar and street food vendors.

Coun Maura McKeon, one of the organisers, said: “It’s never too early to get involved in politics. When I decided to run for the Council, there were definitely people who wrote me off because I am young and a woman, but everybody makes a unique contribution to the debate, and as young women we bring something that no one else can.”

For more visit www.womensgala.org or search DurhamWomensGala on Facebook.