UK Soapbox Challenge returns to Herrington Country Park

From Manic Street Preachers to UK Soapbox Challenge: 11 things to do in the North East this weekend

From Manic Street Preachers headlining Hardwick Live in County Durham to Les Miserables opening in Newcastle and the UK Soapbox Challenge in Sunderland – there’s plenty going on in the region this weekend.

By Katy Wheeler
Friday, 16 August, 2019, 11:45

We’ve rounded up 11 of the top things to do.

1. Les Miserables, Theatre Royal Newcastle

The first UK tour in almost a decade of internationally-celebrated Boublil and Schönberg musical Les Misérables opens for an eight-week run in the North East. Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed Broadway production opens at Newcastle Theatre Royal on Thursday, August 15 and will be wowing audiences until Saturday, October 5 in one of the longest runs in the theatre’s history. The lead character of Jean Valjean is played by Killian Donnelly who thrilled audiences in the role in the West End production.

Photo: Photo: Michael le Poer Trench

2. Ian McKellen, Theatre Royal, Newcastle, August 18

Ian McKellen on Stage is at Theatre Royal Newcastle on Sunday, August 18, with both a matinee and evening performance.The solo show is in celebration of his 80th birthday. The actor said: “I’m celebrating my 80th birthday by touring a new solo show to theatres I know well and a few that I don’t. The show starts with Gandalf and will probably end with an invitation to act with me on stage. In between there will be anecdotes and acting. I open at my local arts centre in January and end up by August in Orkney. Live theatre has always been thrilling to me, as an actor and in the audience. Growing up in Lancashire, I was grateful to those companies who toured beyond London and I’ve always enjoyed repaying that debt by touring up and down the country myself, with the RSC, the National Theatre, Prospect Theatre, the Actors’ Company, as well as with commercial productions.”

Photo: n/a

3. Hardwick Live, August 17-18

Hardwick Live Festival is at Hardwick Hall Hotel, at Sedgefield, County Durham, from August 17-18. Headliners Manic Street Preachers will ramp up the crowds on Saturday, while James will be playing their greatest hits on Sunday. Fans can enjoy a long list of stars joining them on the main stage across the weekend including The Zutons, Lisa Stansfield, Ziggy Marley, Stiff Little Fingers, Sister Sledge featuring Kathy Sledge and Billy Bragg. Over on the Discovery Stage, there will be performances from Catherine McGrath, The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club, The Joy Formidable, Lancashire Hot Pots, Sports Team, Hyde Park Brass Band, Zuzu, Only the Poets, Bloxx and Saint Agnes.The festival will also welcome world-famous club brands Glitterbox and Retro to the Coachhouse Courtyard for the first time, with a line-up of top DJs including The Shapeshifters, Joey Negro, Paul Taylor and Jeremy Healy.

Photo: Picture by Dean Atkins

4. UK Soapbox Challenge, Herrington Country Park, August 17

The second annual UK Soapbox Challenge returns to Herrington Country Park in Sunderland on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 10am to 8pm. The family fun day will see a range of soapboxes compete on a redesigned 450-metre race track, tackling twists and turns in their homemade vehicles. Cash prizes will be awarded for the fastest time, best in show and more.

Photo: Picture by Paul Lowder

