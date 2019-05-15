Former stock-market millionaire and ecstasy distributor turned activist Shaun Attwood to give talk at Sunderland’s Holmeside Coffee

Holmeside Talks at Holmeside Coffee hosts Shaun Attwood this Saturday at 6pm.

Shaun went from recreational drug user and stock-market millionaire to becoming an ecstasy kingpin in America. He got caught and was sent to maximum security prison in Arizona. His story has been broadcast worldwide on the National Geographic’s Banged Up Abroad.

In the talk, Shaun, who is now an author and activist, is going to talk about what it was like making millions and reaching God-like status, throwing raves and selling ecstasy, to ending up in one of America’s most dangerous prisons, where gang members and even guards were allegedly murdering inmates.

Shaun will be talking about the brutal conditions in jail including murder and gang rape. Due to the nature of this talk, it is strictly an 18+ event.

•Tickets for the talk at Holmeside Coffee, in the Winter Gardens on May 18, are £12 in advance from Holmeside Coffee. There will also be pizza served on the terrace.