Former Look North presenter Jeff Brown to bring new play to his old Sunderland school

Popular former Look North presenter Jeff Brown is bringing his play The Bench to Sunderland in June - including a stop at his old school.

Jeff, who covered news and sport in the region for 40 years, took inspiration for the character of Vicky from his role as a patron of Sunderland Carers.

After making its debut at The Customs House in South Shields in 2023, The Bench is making a comeback with a month-long tour under the direction of Olivia Millar-Ross.

The play tells the story of Vicky, a single mother struggling with the pressures of daily life, and Adi, a young footballer striving to find his place both on and off the pitch.

Adi was inspired by former Middlesbrough player Britt Assombalonga who was born in the Congo but left to pursue a football career.

Venues for the play’s tour include Arts Centre Washington (ACW) on Thursday, June 5, and Jeff’s old school, Monkwearmouth Academy, on Tuesday, June 17.

The cast includes Jason Njoroge (Adi), Hannah Marie Davis (Vicky), Abigail Lawson, Dan Howe, and David Nellist.

Jeff said: “This cast embodies everything we hoped for – talent, passion, and a deep understanding of the characters’ journeys, and I can’t wait to see them bring The Bench to life.

“On the surface, it’s a boy-meets-girl story, but there’s so much more beneath it – themes of poverty, racism, and searching for your place in the world. Even the title has layers of meaning, from where the characters meet to Adi’s struggles on the substitutes’ bench, and the feeling that both of them are waiting for their chance.

“It’s a play packed with humour and heart, and if it can spark conversations and bring people together, then that’s something really special.”

Though from different worlds, Vicky and Adi’s unexpected meeting on a park bench reveals shared struggles and hopes.

Abigail Lawson plays Becs, Vicky’s best friend, with David Nellist as Mike, Ali’s agent.

Learning Engagement activity for The Bench is supported by the North East Combined Authority and Show Racism the Red Card, the UK’s leading anti-racism educational charity.

Tickets for the show at Arts Centre Washington cost £10, £8 for students and £6 for students - available at https://www.sunderlandculture.org.uk/arts-centre-washington/

