Former boxer Jamie Moore.

Former British, Commonwealth and European light middleweight champion Jamie Moore will be at the The Clarion Hotel, in Boldon next month to share his stories.

Now working as a top boxing trainer and pundit, Jamie has been involved with training stars like Amir Khan, Tyson Fury, Carl Frampton and Martin Murrary, before going on to win the trainer of the year award in 2018.

During his boxing career, Jamie competed from 1999-2010 and held the British and Commonwealth super welterweight titles twice between 2003 and 2007, and the European super welterweight title in 2009.

Four years after retiring, Moore was shot twice while working as a pundit for Sky Sports and trainer in Marbella, Spain.

Now, Moore is going from strength to strength with his training and has an ever growing list of up and coming boxers in his stable.

The dinner will include big screen fight clubs, raffles, photos and entertainment and will be available for £40, with those taking tables of 10 receiving a free ticket.

The event is being organised by Martyn Devlin, who has previously brought other big boxing names to the North East, including Sugar Ray Lenoard, Roberto Duran, Ricky Hatton and Joe Calzaghe.

On September 17th, Jamie will be telling his stories from his time in and around boxing at The Clarion Hotel, in Boldon and tickets are available by contacting Martyn Devlin on 07752515280.