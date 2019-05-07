First look at new luxury cinema as its opening date and debut films are announced

The first filmgoers will be welcomed into a luxury cinema when the curtains lift on its six screens next month.

The Odeon Luxe will open as part of the Riverwalk development on the banks of the River Wear on Friday, June 7, when it will show X-Men: Dark Phoenix, with 38 new jobs to be created with its launch.

The Riverwalk development will feature shops, restaurants, bars and a Odeon Luxe cinema.

The venue will have 403 handmade reclining seats with triple legroom and extra personal spaces across it screens, with its iSense auditorium to give film fans a full-reclining "truly immersive cinema experience to guests" in its 94-seat theatre.

All six screens are wheelchair accessible with 12 wheelchair spaces each.

Taller than a double decker bus, the screen will measure 15m x 6.2m, and is curved to maximise light reflection.

Cinema bosses say its Dolby ATMOS 3D sound and 4K digital projectors will deliver almost nine million pixels for an even clearer, ultra-high definition picture.

Sound will be delivered by over 189 speakers across all auditoriums, with all standard screens using Dolby 7.1 surround sound and high picture quality.

Odeon Luxe Durham also plans to screen Men in Black: International from Friday, June 14, Toy Story 4 from Friday, June 21, the remake of Lion King from Friday, July 19, Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood from Friday, August 9, and the addition to the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from Thursday, December 19.

The cinema will also feature an extensive range of food and drink options including lattice fries, chicken strips, sweet and salted popcorn, hot dogs, nachos, Tango Ice Blast and a Coca Cola Freestyle machine with more than 100 different flavours to enjoy.

It will also be home to Oscar’s Bar serving a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The cinema will join a host of restaurants including Log Fire Pizza Co, Delaney’s Donkey, Cosy Club and Turtle Bay, as well as a Lane7 bowling alley.

Miranda Harding, general manager at Odeon Luxe Durham, said: “We are hugely excited to bring the Odeon Luxe experience to Durham, sharing our passion for film with the local community.

"The luxurious offerings, best in class cinema technology and delicious food and drink are sure to impress our guests.”

Nick Berry is a partner at Clearbell Capital, which is leading the development.

He added: “As we are nearing the end of the construction programme, we can truly begin to see The Riverwalk take shape, and the impressive riverside promenade is the perfect setting for Odeon’s brand new six-screen Luxe cinema.

"With the opening of Durham’s first Odeon cinema this summer, along with a host of exciting restaurants and Lane7 bowling, we are establishing a vibrant new destination in Durham in a prominent location, with stunning views of Durham Castle and the cathedral.”