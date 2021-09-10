The event, in Albany Park near the ‘F’ Pit Museum, has been a great help to a number of small local businesses.

This month’s market will run on Sunday, September 11 between 10am and 2pm. It is expected to attract more than 30 stalls, selling a wide variety of food and homeware produce.

Goods on offer will include cakes, artisan breads, pies and other pastry produce, local honeys, gins, teas, Greek gyros (meat cooked on a rotisserie), German sausage and vegan tacos. There will also be fresh pasta, authentic Italian cannoli desserts and much more.

Washington Food Market in Albany has been a big success over the summer.

Better still is that the Met Office is forecasting a dry day in Washington for this Sunday.

The outdoor event is dog friendly and covid safe. Admission to the market is free, but visitors are politely asked to generously donate to a collection for a local foodbank, the Washington Community Food Project.

The first of the four monthly food markets so far was held back in May. Up to now they have raised well over £1,000 for the charity. There is no target figure and the aim is to simply raise as much from donations as possible. Organisers have been “absolutely blown away” by the public’s generosity.

Richard Murr is events director of Washington Does Culture, the organisation behind the market. He is very much looking forward the latest one.

Richard said said: “The markets have been a great success over the summer. They have brought the community of Washington together at a time when that is needed most.

“They’ve supported numerous local businesses from Washington and across the region and we’re incredibly proud of the support we’ve received over the last five months.

“In October, we’ll be announcing the Christmas markets and all of our dates for 2022.”

Anyone interested in running a stall at future events should visit www.doesculture.com.

Washington Community Food Project is also looking for donations and could make particular use of tins of corned beef, ham, custard and rice pudding as well as carrier bags. Visit their Facebook page for more details.