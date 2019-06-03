Fanzone returns to Sunniside for sports fixtures and Spice Girls party

Sunniside will be going all Sporty Spice this week when it hosts three days of sports and Spice Girls events.

Following the success of the Fanzone for last summer’s World Cup games, the area will welcome back a big screen from June 6-9 to host match screenings and more.

Sunniside Gardens in Sunderland

The Church Door, Sloanes Sports Bar, Bar Justice, Sams, Libby Mays, The Looking Glass, The Manor, The Independent and Gin and Bear It have joined forces to create a packed weekend of entertainment in and around Sunniside Gardens.

The sporting action kicks off at 5.30pm on Thursday, June 6, with the big screen showing the Nations League semi-final where England will play the Netherlands.

Then on Sunday, June 9, sports fans can watch the third round of the Nations League and the England v Scotland women’s World Cup game.

Anyone who isn’t interested in sport can still enjoy the party atmosphere and the rest of the programme which includes a Spice Girls garden party from noon until 5pm on June 6, with a DJ and a big screen which will show Spice Girls related music to warm people up for the concert at the Stadium of Light.

Entry to the events is free, but tickets need to be booked in advance via www.musicglue.com/sunniside-events





