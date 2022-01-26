The county is making final preparations to submit its bid to be named UK City of Culture 2025, and organisers of the popular running events are highlighting the major role sport can play in promoting culture.

Organised by Events of the North, in partnership with Durham County Council and Durham University, the 2022 Durham City Run Festival will see the return of the popular Durham City Run 10K and 5K races, along with the Run Like a Legend Mile, and Paula Radcliffe’s Families on Track.

This year’s festival will include a series of themed runs, talks and interactive workshops, while the Durham Brass Festival will also be taking place on the same week, from July 8-17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Cram with Emma Lumley and her son George (7) at the launch of the Durham City run festival held at Maiden Castle. Picture by FRANK REID

Both festivals feature in the county’s bid for Durham to be named UK City of Culture 2025, highlighting the important role that sport plays in County Durham’s cultural landscape.

Steve Cram, Durham City Run Festival founder and Durham 2025 ambassador, comments: “When we launched the first full Durham City Run Festival in 2019, our aim was to provide a showcase for both running itself, and for every aspect of the community that surrounds it. Our themed runs explored the culture of Durham and we’re so pleased to be able to introduce those elements again this year.

“Sport is embedded in the culture of our region and it’s brilliant that it will be playing such a big role in the county’s UK City of Culture 2025 bid.”

At the launch, Steve Cram was joined by Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships.

Steve Cram with George Lumley (7) at the launch of the Durham City run festival held at Maiden Castle. Picture by FRANK REID

She said: “The Durham City Run Festival has become a firm favourite in the county’s summer events calendar, with people able to watch or take part in many different running events over the two days.”

The official charity partner for the 2022 Durham City Run Festival is St. Cuthbert’s Hospice, which is based in the city.

Places on the Durham City Run Festival events can be booked at www.durhamcityrun.com.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Durham County councillor and Portfolio holder for economy and partnerships Elizabeth Scott at the launch of the Durham City run festival held at Maiden Castle. Picture by FRANK REID