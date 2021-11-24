At a previous market event.

‘Totally Locally’ was set up earlier this year to showcase the wares of businesses in the Boldon area.

Businesses benefiting included handmade cards, wood carvings, cakes, jewellery, children’s books and paintings, with stall-holders setting up shop beneath the canopy at the front of the post office.

The idea flourished after seeing strong support from the community, and into a a fully fledged market at St Nicholas’ Church Hall, a short walk from the post office, in August.

Now volunteer organisers have come together to organise a Christmas Market and an opportunity to spread some much needed Christmas cheer.

Rev Paul Barker, Priest in Charge in The Boldons hopes that this year, through this market we can give our community an opportunity to come together after the tough times of the pandemic.

“Last year was a really tough Christmas for many people who found themselves locked down and unable to celebrate properly together,” he said.

"The event is more than just about holding a market. It is an opportunity to give local businesses, many of which were born during lockdown, an opportunity to engage with members of their local community.”

He added: “The idea started with Table Top sales by local businesses outside West Boldon Post Office, and thanks to the support of the community in The Boldons and beyond it has flourished.

“There will be a large range of stalls with opportunities to buy locally made Christmas gifts and much more.

“At the market we will also have music performances from local musician Lily Cooke and The Peoples Mission Silver Brass Band. Volunteers from the local churches will be serving refreshments.”

The stalls which will be at the market.

The various stalls at the event include cakes and other baking, assorted craft items and a book stall.

The Christmas Market runs from 11am to 3pm in the St Nicholas’ Church Hall in Rectory Bank and entry is free.

