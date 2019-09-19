Children can get gunged at interactive slime show being held at the Fans Museum in Sunderland
A squishy, squelchy show for the very young is part of a busy autumn programme delivered by an award-winning arts project.
The Cultural Spring’s autumn programme also includes songwriting, calligraphy, a winter craft festival, upcycling, colour glass and copper foiling workshops. Activities take place in a range of venues across Sunderland and South Tyneside and there is a small voluntary contribution for the majority of the sessions.
Slime, featuring the adventures of Slug and Caterpillar, is aimed at two to five-year-olds and will be performed at the Fans Museum in Sunderland on Friday, November 1 at 12.30pm and 2.30pm. Running time is 45 minutes and there will be 15 minutes after the show when young people can play with the slime.
Slime will be delivered by Hull-based Herd Theatre who specialise in performances for young people, and to book tickets, go to www.theculturalspring.co.uk
Other activities include workshops on how to create a podcast at Perth Green Community Association (Monday, October 7 and Monday, October 14, 6-8pm); glass and copper foiling workshops at Marsden Road Health and Wellbeing Centre in South Shields (Tuesday, October 15 and Tuesday, October 22, 6-9pm); an introduction to stage makeup at Grindon Church Community Project at Grindon URC Church (Tuesday, October 22 and Tuesday, November 5, 6-8.30pm).
The free Winter Craft Festival will be on Saturday, November 16 at St Luke’s Church, Pallion, between 11am to 2pm, and is organised by the Fun with Fabrics group, which was started through The Cultural Spring’s workshop programme.
Michael Barrass, co-project director at The Cultural Spring, said: “Our autumn workshop programme has been designed to provide local people with the chance to take part in a creative activity on their own doorstep. The workshops are a great opportunity to meet new people, learn a new skill and have fun.
“When putting our seasonal programmes together we look back at activities that have proved popular in the past as well as looking to introduce new and different activities and workshops.
“In order to make our activities as accessible as possible we heavily subsidise the cost to attend. There is a voluntary donation to help support the costs.”
For more information visit www.theculturalspring.org.uk