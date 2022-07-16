Cheap ways to keep the kids occupied during the summer holidays

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the six weeks holidays are soon approaching, it can be daunting time for many parents. With the cost of living going up and no free school meals during the holidays, the financial strain will be getting to many parents. On top of that there’s the pressure of keeping the kids occupied during the holidays which is an added stress for families on low incomes or multiple children. Not everyone has the money for holidays or days out but there are some ways to ensure the kids have fun for those on a budget:

Bike rides

Make the most of the weather and enjoy some exercise together as family. Bike rides can be fun and a great way to explore where you live.

Garden games

Some of the best memories your children can make are in the back garden and it doesn’t have to cost much. Grab some garden games such as bubbles, bat and balls, giant connect four and a frisbee and have some fun in the garden.

Visit a park

A trip to the park will sure to keep the kids busy for a few hours. There’s not just the play area to enjoy, there could be a lake to feed ducks, a field to have a kick about and you could even take your own picnic too.

Pool day

Take advantage of those hot summer days and get the pool out in the back garden for the kids. They’ll love a splash about in the water with some water toys.

Sports day

If you have a playing field nearby get the neighbours involved in this activity. Host your own sports day with kids in the street. Club together to buy some equipment for your own sports day. Spend the afternoon cheering the kids on in a sack race, relay and egg and spoon race.

Community centre activities

Communities centre often put activities on during school holidays such as arts and crafts or cookery classes and normally for free or a small donation.

Treasure hunt

What could be more exciting than looking for a hidden treasure around the house and garden? The kids could follow a map and solve clues to find a prize. You could hide sweets or little toys.

Beach day

A trip to the beach in the summer is a must and it doesn’t have to be expensive. Take your own picnic to eat and your buckets and spades and let the children spend the afternoon building sandcastles and dipping their toes in the sea.

Water fights

Grab some water balloons and water guns and cool down on those hot afternoons with a water fight. Get the neighbours involved and turn it into a fun epic water battle.