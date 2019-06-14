Roll up, roll up, CBBC stars are heading home to showcase their Big Top comedy skills.

Danny Adams, Mick Potts and their dad Clive Webb have built up a loyal following with their annual pantomime appearances at Theatre Royal, Newcastle, which led to their own spin off show, CBBC’s Danny and Mick.

Danny and Clive

Now they are excited to bring their comedy circus, Cirque Du Hilarious, to three North East venues on a Midsummer Madness Tour’ during the school summer holidays.

The circus, featuring the family’s own brand of slapstick humour, will head to Seaham Leisure Centre from July 27 – August 1, before moving to Brockbushes Farm, Corbridge, from 6 th -10 th August 6-10 and the Beaconsfield, Tynemouth, from August 13 until September 1.

Danny said: “It was an absolute dream for us to play on our home soil last year, and we loved every single second of it.

“We perform pantomime at the Theatre Royal every year but being able to put on our own show in our own big top was so special, and the feedback we had from audiences was amazing.

Photo by Streetview Marketing

“That’s why we wanted to come back and perform again in 2019, and we are so happy to be visiting three fantastic venues over summer.

“Audiences can expect the silly humour and circus tricks that we are known for. There is something for everyone whether you’re young, or old...like dad.

Danny, Mick and Clive have toured the country with Cirque Du Hilarious for the past 17 years, and last year brought the show to Tynemouth for the first time for a three-week stint.

Demand was huge and the show was such a success that they are back again for 2019 with more dates.

Meanwhile, filming for the second series of Danny & Mick is due to begin soon.

Mick added: “We loved filming Danny & Mick. It has been great to reach even more people with the humour we are well known for in the North East.

“For us we’ve always loved performing live.”

For more information and to book tickets visit www.cirqueduhilarious.co.uk.