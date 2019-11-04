Picture c/o Pixabay

With loud bangs, flashes and the potential for danger, the annual Bonfire Night traditions can be ‘horrendous’ for pets

MyPetstop, a boarding and pet care centre in Washington, is hosting the bash to help the night pass by without chaos for canines – complete with party games and dog training from professionals – out of the way of any displays.

Kelly Morton, deputy manager of the store, knows how difficult bonfire night can be for dogs, and wants to make sure they can help as many furry friends stay as relaxed as possible.

Dog trainer Andi with a four legged friend

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “This can be a horrendous time for these dogs and their owners so we host a party at our facility on Follingsby Lane that is out of the way so they don’t hear any loud bangs.”

“We also do lots of party games and training to, hopefully, wear them out so when they go home they are a little more relaxed.”

Kelly said the annual event started when customers asked for help to stop their dogs getting scared on Bonfire Night, and it became a yearly fixture after proving a success.

Dog trainers Andi Allen and Jackie Lewis will be hosting the event, and are hoping their training sessions can tire dogs out and help them sleep through the night.

Dog trainer Jackie with her Golden Retriever, Ethan

They will also be offering owners any advice on noise phobia in pets and the best ways to keep them calm and relaxed.

MyPetstop started out as an animal hotel in before being bought in 2012 and becoming a one stop shop for pet care needs, also housing birds, cats, rabbits and other small animals.

They also take pride in the care they provide for dogs, running a grooming salon, a hydrotherapy pool and a number of training courses and clubs.

The dog Bonfire night party will take place at MyPetstop at Follingsby Lane in Washington at 6pm on November 5 and costs £6.