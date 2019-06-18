The pornstar martini is announced as Britain's favourite cocktail. Pic credit: Be At One

Revolution Sunderland

At revs, the pornstar martini is categorised under the ‘crowd pleasers’ and it certainly pleases the majority of Britain. For £9.50, its take on the classic includes SKYY Infusions Passion Fruit vodka, Absolut Vanilia vodka, sugar cane syrup, orange and passion fruit with a Freixenet Prosecco shot. Better still, you can get 2 4 1 during happy hour. Revs is open from 11.30am to 12am from Monday to Thursday and Sundays. It is open until 1am on Fridays and 2am on Saturdays.

Libby May's Speakeasy Bar & Cocktail lounge

Libby May’s cocktail menu has a dedicated list for martinis. With french, pornstar, espresso and high society on offer, you could take a twist on the current favourite. They are all £5.95 and part a deal for 2 for £10 and the bar is open until 11pm on Thursdays and from 4pm to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. Their take on the pornstar martini is raspberry and vanilla vodka, passion fruit puree, fresh orange juice and of course, a shot of prosecco.

Liberty Brown

It’s not surprising that the pornstar martini is placed under ‘All Stars’ on the Liberty Brown drinks menu. For £7.50 the cocktail contains Absolut Vanilla vodka, Licor 43, Passoa with passionfruit, pineapple and lime juices and a shot of prosecco. If your friends love the cocktail as much as you do, there’s the huge pornstar martini option for £22.50 suitable for three people as it’s three times the size. Liberty Brown is open from 12m to 11pm from Monday to Thursday and Sundays. It is open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Poetic License

The Poetic License Bar offers a similar pornstar sharing option for £18.95. This is an extra large version of the classic which includes Poetic License Graceful Vodka, Passoa passion fruit liqueur, lime juice and vanilla syrup and a shot of prosecco on the side. The original is £7.25 but it’s unfortunately not included on the 2 4 1 summertime specials list as it has been pipped to the post by the french martini. Opening times are 11am to 11pm on Monday to Thursday, 11am to 1am on Friday and Saturday and noon to 10.30pm on Sundays.

The Engine Room