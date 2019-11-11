Beatboxer Beardyman to raise the roof at Independent in Sunderland

Beardyman

The groundbreaking looping pioneer will be performing at the venue in Holmeside on Saturday, November 16.

His rise to success began with him winning the UK Beatbox Championships two years in a row in 2006 and 2007. He then went on to develop an advanced live music production system known as a BEARDYTRON_5000, allowing him to improvise studio quality cutting edge dance music in real time.

He has toured the world consistently for over a decade headlining boutique festivals and performing on main stages and big tops ranging from Bestival to Coachella, Fuji Rocks to Glastonbury and everything in between.

He has previously collaborated with artists as varied as Chase and Status, Imogen Heap, Groove Armada, Jack Black, Herbie Hancock and Tim Minchin.

More recently he lent his vocals to Fatboy Slim’s single Eat Sleep Rave Repeat which he improvised and recorded in one take. The track became a global phenomenon and reached No. 3 in the UK charts.His most recent single 6AM (Ready To Write) was released in August and features Joe Rogan narrating Hunter S. Thompson's daily routine. Hunter S. Thompson was one of the greatest writers of his generation, best known for psychedelic black comedy Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, which was turned into a cult film starring Johnny Depp.

The Sunderland gig is rescheduled from last month.