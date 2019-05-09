Be Inspired: Running the Sunderland 10k and Half Marathon

Thousands of runners will take to the Sunderland streets this weekend for the Sunderland 5k, 10k and half marathon.

And as they prepare to lace up their trainers, rack up the steps and raise money for their chosen charities, we take a trip back in time to races of the previous years. Have you pushed yourself at one of the runs? Flick through our pictures and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

This year's Sunderland 10k and half marathon are taking place on Sunday, May 12. The 5k will take place on Saturday.

Almost 5,000 people are expected to take part in this weekend's Run Sunderland Festival.

Half Marathon event winner for 2018 Abraham Tewelde.

Will you be running to raise money for a good cause?

