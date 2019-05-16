BBC Folk Award winner from Sunderland to play home city gig at Pop Recs

A former BBC Folk Award winner will celebrate the next chapter in her career with a gig at Pop Recs this weekend.

Bill Jones, who picked up a Best Newcomer award at the BBC Folk Awards in 2001, has released her first album in 15 years after putting her music career on hold to raise her three sons.

Bill Jones at Pop Recs

Now her sons are older, the Fulwell mum has been able to get back in the recording studio and will perform folk tracks from new album Wonderful Fairytale with a gig at Pop Recs in Stockton Road on Saturday, May 18.

At the height of her career, from 1999 to 2004, Bill (Belinda) released three albums and toured extensively across the UK, USA and Japan and she says it’s great to be back gigging.

“The album’s been really well received and has had lots of local radio play, as well as on Radio 2,” said Bill, 45.

The video for the title track of the album was filmed at her Sunderland home and features cameos from her children Dom, Sean and Caden.

The gig is on Saturday, May 18

Those attending Saturday’s gig will be able to buy copies of the album on the night, or it will be released digitally on all the usual platforms on June 1.

Bill said: “The last time I released an album was 15 years ago so it’s great to finally have something I can properly promote. I recorded the album in October and released it this month and it’s had some great reviews so far.

“I rehearse at The Bunker next door and I’m always popping into Pop Recs for a coffee. It’s a great place and is the perfect venue to have an intimate gig to mark the album’s release.”

After the home city gig, Bill will be playing folk festivals around the country before heading to America for a two-week tour where she’ll be meeting with an agent to discuss re-igniting her career across the Pond.

Folk musician Bill Jones at Pop Recs

American folk singer-songwriter Anne Hills helped Bill to put the US tour dates together after co-writing five tracks on Wonderful Fairytale.

•Bill Jones plays Pop Recs on Stockton Road on Saturday, May 18 at 7.30pm. She’ll be performing alongside Jean-Pierre Garde, with support from Gareth Davies-Jones. Tickets are £7.50 from Pop Recs or on event brite











