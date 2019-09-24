BBC Autumnwatch and Springwatch presenter Mike Dilger coming to West Boldon Lodge for talk
BBC natural history presenter Mike Dilger will be making a special appearance at West Boldon Lodge.
The presenter, known for appearances on popular BBC programmes The One Show, Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Inside Out, will be giving a talk on the trials and tribulations of being a natural history presenter.
Mike will be giving a fascinating insight into his expertise of British and South American wildlife and elaborating on the life a natural history presenter.
There will also be a Q&A session following the talk for the audience to ask any questions they may have about natural history and Mike’s many wildlife experiences.
Tom Mower, Education Programme Lead at West Boldon Lodge said “It’s fantastic for the local community and West Boldon Lodge to have such a well-respected and renowned expert giving an insight into his career.
If you are interested in natural history, I would urge you to book immediately to avoid disappointment.”
Having spent long periods abroad in remote locations all over the world, Mike’s up-close experiences with nature and wildlife is second to none.
Committed to bringing the beauty of the natural world to the attention of a broader audience, he takes pride in his ability to give entertaining and informative talks about his life passions and experiences.
West Boldon Lodge is part of the National Grid Environmental Education Centre Network and is managed by Groundwork South and North Tyneside.
:: The event takes place on Thursday September 26 and tickets for the are free, but pre-booking is required and can be done at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/groundworksouthtynesideandnewcastle/299290