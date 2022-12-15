News you can trust since 1873
Amazing winter walks in and around Sunderland for you to enjoy during the cold months (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Amazing winter walks in and around Sunderland for you to enjoy during the cold months

Wrap up warm and head out into the countryside this winter.

By Jason Button
7 hours ago

The days are short and the weather is colder than ever, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the delights of the North East.

Sunderland and the surrounding areas are alive with rich colours throughout the year, particularly in autumn and winter, so wrap up warm, lace up your best walking shoes and check out these magnificent 7 walks ...

1. Tunstall Hills

Tunstall Hills and the surrounding nature reserve not only offer incredible views across Sunderland, but is also easy to reach from across the region on main roads, meaning anyone is able to make the trip and enjoy the open space.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Herrington Country Park

Herrington Country Park has it all in the winter months, plenty of non migratory birds, a cafe to keep warm in and lakes which offer some lovely walks at the Penshaw site. The area can look unbelievable after a light snowfall and is easy to reach regardless of the weather due to its proximity to Chester Road.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Penshaw Monument

Just over the road from Herrington Country Park is Penshaw Monument and the fields which surround it. A symbol of Wearside, the structure offers incredible views over the surrounding areas and has a cafe at the bottom of the mound to keep warm in.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Souter Lighthouse

The National Trust also recommends a trip to Souter Lighthouse to follow the coastal path and see a series of non migratory birds nesting in the nearby cliffs as well as the nearby Trow Quarry. Anyone looking to extend their walk can head up the coast to Marsden Grotto for a warm meal.

Photo: Stu Norton

Sunderland