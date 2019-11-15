More than a hundred light sculptures are set to amaze Alice in Wonderland fans at Lightwater Valley Themepark near Ripon in North Yorkshire. There are over 100 lanterns and they are between eight and 10 foot tall lining the trail. 'Alice in Winterland' opens to the public on Friday November 22nd and is open selected dates until December 30th. The event runs 4pm-8pm. Visitors can save £2 per person by purchasing tickets for the event online. Online Saver Tickets are £14 for an adult, £10 for a child (age 2-15) and toddlers under 2 are free. Standard Tickets cost £16 for an adult, £12 for a child age 2-15 and toddlers under 2 are free.