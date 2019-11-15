Alice and Wonderland comes to North Yorkshire.

Amazing Alice in Wonderland lantern sculptures set to wow at Lightwater Valley

Christmas just got better for Lewis Carroll fans as Alice is Wonderland comes to life in North Yorkshire.

By Candice Farrow
Friday, 15th November 2019, 12:07 pm
Updated Friday, 15th November 2019, 1:47 pm

More than a hundred light sculptures are set to amaze Alice in Wonderland fans at Lightwater Valley Themepark near Ripon in North Yorkshire. There are over 100 lanterns and they are between eight and 10 foot tall lining the trail. 'Alice in Winterland' opens to the public on Friday November 22nd and is open selected dates until December 30th. The event runs 4pm-8pm. Visitors can save £2 per person by purchasing tickets for the event online. Online Saver Tickets are £14 for an adult, £10 for a child (age 2-15) and toddlers under 2 are free. Standard Tickets cost £16 for an adult, £12 for a child age 2-15 and toddlers under 2 are free.

1. Through The Looking Glass

Famous characters, including Alice, The Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit and the Queen of Hearts, can also be discovered by fans on the luminous light trail.

2. Mad Hatters Tea Party

Lewis Carroll moved to Croft-on-Tees in 1843 when he was 11-years-old and lived there until 1850.

3. Queen of Hearts

This Christmas, the lantern festival will be exciting families at the Lightwater Valley Theme Park near Ripon in North Yorkshire.

4. Off With Their Heads

There will be more than 100 lanterns, between eight and 10 foot tall.

