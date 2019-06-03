Acts added to Wasteland Festival in Newcastle alongside headliners Bloc Party, Frank Turner and Richard Ashcroft

Hot on the heels of the This is Tomorrow Festival, promoters SSD Concerts are looking forward to their next major festival.

Wasteland Festival has already confirmed its headliners, with indie band Bloc Party performing on Friday July 14, folk-punk legend Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls on Saturday July 15, and the icon that is Richard Ashcroft performing on Sunday, July 16 at the festival which takes place at Spiller’s Wharf in Newcastle.

As well as Bloc Party, who will play their career defying Silent Alarm album in full, the Friday leg will also welcome Liverpool rockers Circa Waves, post-punk revivalists Mystery Jets and Imogen to the billing.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls will be backed on their welcome return to the North East on the Saturday alongside acts including fellow folk influencer Beans on Toast (the brainchild of the politically charged Jay McAllister), Newcastle’s Holy Moly & The Crackers and a secret act, soon to be announced.

To support Richard Ashcroft on the Sunday billing of Wasteland Festival, Peter Hook & The Light will be making an appearance.

Performing classic hits from New Order and Joy Division’s back catalogue, fans of this golden era of 80s indie won’t be disappointed by the man who is arguably one of the most famous UK bassists of all time, backed by his all-star band.

The Sunday show will also see Cumbria’s quirky indie bods British Sea Power take to the stage as well as Louis Berry, Social Contract and Llovers.

Speaking about the line-up, festival organiser Steve Davis, said: “We promised a big live summer in Newcastle and we meant it. This is Tomorrow demonstrated our commitment to bringing major festivals to the region and Wasteland is no different.

“We’re delighted with the line-up and we’re all massive fans of the bands performing. The site is perfect for what we want to achieve with this event and we’re excited to start building it.”

Taking place at Spillers Wharf - on the site of the former Spillers Flour Mill - the event is set to shine a light on Tyneside’s industrial past and will serve as a welcome reminder of the continued programming of major high profile live music events in the region.

Steve added: “We hope Wasteland becomes a firm favourite of the North East festival calendar. It will offer some truly different. We’ll have street theatre, local ales and food produce and a line-up that has been handpicked to represent the working class values of the region and our proud industrial heritage.

“We are in a privileged position to be able to bring such acts to the North East and we feel there is a gap in the market for an event that is more than just music related. We’re excited to execute a project of this scale and we can’t wait for the site build to begin.”

•Wasteland Festival takes place at Spillers Wharf, Newcastle Quayside, from July 12-14. Tickets are priced between £40-£50 and are available to buy from https://tickets.gigsnortheast.co.uk/ This event is for over 14s only - No refunds will be issued for under 14s. Disabled Access tickets are available via 0161 832 1111.