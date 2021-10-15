It’s the spookiest time of year and to celebrate Halloween we have found eight family-friendly events in and around Sunderland.
Halloween parties and trick or treating were put to a halt last year following the coronavirus pandemic, so this year is expected to be better than ever!
Take a look at these eight spooky events for all the family.
1. Spooky Halloween events, Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens
Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens is hosting a spooky trail with themes prizes, a mask making and storytelling session and a science based slime party throughout the final weeks of October.
2. Hetton School, Halloween Fright Night
A Halloween Fright Night is to be held at Hetton School on Saturday, October 30 from 4.30pm until 9pm. Tickets are on sale for £5 and the evening will include fairground rides, sweet stalls, face painting and the chance to watch Hocus Pocus.
3. Not so Spooky Halloween party, Grand Hotel
If you're looking for something fun and not scary this Halloween then this is the party for you. Children can join the party for 2 hours of not so spooky fun games, singing and dancing with Elsa, Anna, Rapunzel, Belle and Ariel on Sunday, October 31 from 11am. Tickets start from £11.37.
4. Scare Academy, Dalton Park
The free event runs from October 27 until October 31 from 11am until 4pm. Professor Pumpkins will take the 'students' on a journey around the indoor academy, where they will meet other live characters, take part in a spooky silent disco, visit the scary selfie spot with tricks & treats, plus an extra special lesson in wizardry.
