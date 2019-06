There are a wide array of indoor soft play centres in and around Sunderland, offering a place to escape to with the little ones on a rainy day or when searching to do something a little different.

1. Fuzzy Eds Fuzzy Eds Funhouse offers endless hours of fun for children and caters to all occasions. 'Party packages cost 7.99 per child and theres plenty of coffee and tea available for the parents at the snack bar.

2. Go Bananas This childrens soft play centre is located on the seafront at Seaburn. One TripAdvisor reviewer said: Great fun for the kids in the softplay, and the cake and coffee arent bad either for the grown ups! A good place to go on a rainy weekend.

3. Fun Shack Located in Seaham, the Fun Shack is one of Europes largest indoor adventure playgrounds, boasting over 19,000 square feet of entertainment. Children can play in four floors of tube tunnels, giant snake slides, net climbs and swings.

4. Miss Tinas Miss Tina's Sunderland has two small play spaces for babies and toddlers to enjoy while parents relax with a coffee or slice of cake. The area includes small toys, play kitchen, bouncers and walkers.

