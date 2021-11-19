Christmas switch-on 2021.

29 pictures of happy faces, magic and sparkle at the Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on 2021

The countdown to Christmas is officially underway in Sunderland city centre.

By Ross Robertson
Friday, 19th November 2021, 2:56 pm

The Mayor of Sunderland was joined by panto stars and a raft of impressive entertainment at the official switch-on event in Keel Square on Thursday night.

1. Excited crowds at the Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on at Keel Square.

Excited crowds at the Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on at Keel Square.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on at Keel Square.

Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on at Keel Square.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on at Keel Square with a performance from the SPARK Drummers.

Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on at Keel Square with a performance from the SPARK Drummers.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Su Pollard at the Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on at Keel Square.

Su Pollard at the Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on at Keel Square.

Photo: Stu Norton

SunderlandMayor
