19 Sunderland women who've made their mark as we celebrate International Women's Day 2022

4. Dr Marion Phillips, Sunderland's first female MP

Dr Marion Phillips was honoured in 2019 when her blue plaque was ceremoniously unveiled in Foyle Street. Despite being an important campaigner for women's rights and Sunderland first female MP, Dr Marion Phillips is little known today. Her main relevance to Sunderland is that she became its first female MP at the 1929 general election; the first election in which women’s voting rights were equal to men’s. She was actually born in Melbourne, Australia in 1881, but moved to the UK in 1904. She graduated from the London School of Economics before working on the Royal Commission into the Poor Laws, researching public health, medical relief and the treatment of destitute children. This helped create the welfare state in the 1940s, providing a safety net for society’s very poorest. She was recently celebrated by Sunderland Culture's Rebel Women of Sunderland project, in which artist Kathryn Robertson created artworks of the city's famous women.

Photo: Kathryn Robertson / Sunderland Culture