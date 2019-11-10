If working your way around the 37 installations builds up an appetite, we’ve rounded up some of the best and quirkiest places to get some quality food and drink during the festival, in no particular order.
1. Lumiere food market, Milburngate
A pop-up food event will be held on the banks of the River Wear as visitors make the most of the 10th Lumiere Festival. Milburngate will host stalls offering a variety of dishes and drinks including Sunderland-based mobile wood fired pizzeria, Truly Madly Pizza and Sedgefield’s The Impeccable Pig. There will also be stalls serving halloumi fries, scampi and chips and fish finger sandwiches along with hot drinks including Illy Coffee.
Photo: Impeccable Pig
2. Crook Hall, Sidegate
if you fancy a peaceful afternoon tea ahead of the evening crowds at Lumiere, head along the river to the historic Crook Hall. The Classic Afternoon Tea, £24.50 per person including entrance into the Hall and Gardens, is served in the Georgian dining room with views over Durham's skyline.
Photo: Katy Wheeler
3. Cosy Club, Riverwalk
Cosy Club recently opened as part of the new £30million Riverwalk development on the site of the former Gates shopping centre. The 120-cover restaurant serves food daily, from breakfast through to late night, and is a mixture of food styles with British classics such as fish and chips rubbing shoulders with tapas on the menu, as well as vegan and gluten-free options. Kids are also well catered for. Drinks-wise, expect draught beers and ciders, wines and cocktails which are served until 1am at weekends.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. The Boat Club, Elvet Bridge
Igloo dining pods have been set up at The Boat Club so you can enjoy a beer by the Wear - whatever the weather. You can reserve the igloos for free during the afternoon.
Photo: Boat Club, Durham
