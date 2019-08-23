The Great North Feast Food Festival returns to South Shields

10 things to do in the North East this Bank Holiday weekend

From a food festival to a superhero day and two blockbuster musicals, there’s plenty going on in the region this Bank Holiday.

By Katy Wheeler
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 11:45

We’ve rounded up 10 of the top things to do if you’re looking for some inspiration.

1. Great North Feast Food Festival, Bents Park, South Shields.

Great North Feast food festival returns to Bents Park in South Shields for Bank Holiday weekend Caribbean cuisine, Greek goodies and delectable drinks are all on the menu as a popular food festival returns to South Shields. The Great North Feast in the Park is taking place over Bank Holiday weekend – August 24, 25 and 26 – at Bents Park, with a host of stalls and a programme of live music. The event attracted thousands of visitors in 2017 and 2018, and organisers have lined up three days of treats for people determined to make the most of the last long weekend of the year. Entrance is free. Divine Caribbean and the Greek food specialists Phi Pie are among the stallholders, with three bars on site – Caribbean, Gin and Tipi and Ned’s Horsebox Bar – and a mouth-watering selection of food and drink to buy and try at home.

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Les Misérables, Theatre Royal Newcastle

Les Misérables is running at Theatre Royal, Newcastle, until October 5.  After nearly a decade since the last sell-out UK tour, Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed Broadway production of Boublil and Schönberg’s musical Les Misérables  has returned to the road. This brilliant new staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed “Les Mis for the 21stCentury”. With scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, the magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs; I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More, Master Of The House and many more. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 45 countries and in 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals. There’s limited tickets left for most performances.

Photo: Les Miserables tour photo

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Ryhope Engines Museum steaming weekend, Sunderland

A steaming weekend will be held at Ryhope Engines Museum from August 24 to 26.   The Ryhope Engines Museum is based on the Ryhope Pumping Station which was built in 1868 to supply water to the Sunderland area. The station ceased operation in 1967 - after 100 years of continuous use. The Museum is now regarded as one of the finest industrial monuments in the North East of England, and is in a Grade II (starred) listed building. Although the station no longer pumps water, the two 100 horsepower beam engines are kept in working order by volunteer members of the Ryhope Engines Trust, and 'steamed' periodically for the benefit of visitors. The weekend will also feature a military vehicle rally.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Book of Mormon, Sunderland Empire

One of the biggest musicals this year, Book of Mormon opens at Sunderland Empire on August 28 and runs until September 14. This outrageous musical comedy from the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Bobby Lopez, co-writer of Avenue Q and Frozen, follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries.

Photo: Book of Mormon tour

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3