Win tickets to This is Elvis at Sunderland Empire

Sunderland Empire is set to get all shook up next month when This is Elvis – Burbank and Vegas hits the stage for a week - and you could be there for free.

We have a pair of tickets to give away for the show which runs at the theatre from June 18-23.

This is Elvis – Burbank and Vegas celebrates 83 years since Elvis’s birth and marks 50 years since his televised ‘Special’ aired on NBC Television, which later came to be known as his ’68 Comeback Special.

The musical follows the true story of this very pivotal period in Elvis’ life and career, charting his journey back to stardom and his return to success as a stage performer.

It’s 1968 – the major musical event of the year was the first live TV special for Elvis Presley, drawing phenomenal ratings and almost half of the viewing audience. This event re-established Elvis as the major entertainment star of the decade, and twelve months later Elvis stars at the International Hotel in Vegas, performing live for the first time in seven years, securing his place in history as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Direct from the USA, award-winning tribute artist and actor Steve Michaels will star as ‘The King’. Steve has played alongside some of Elvis Presley’s iconic band mates including the legendary drummer DJ Fontana and bassist Jerry Scheff.

This is Elvis recreates all the drama leading up to the comeback as well as staging the monumental concert. It also includes Elvis’s greatest hits including Trouble, Heartbreak Hotel, Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, Love Me Tender, All Shook Up, Jailhouse Rock, One Night, It’s Now or Never and more.

Tickets for This is Elvis are available in person at the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022* or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland*

*Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge. Booking and transaction fees may apply.

•We have a pair of tickets to give away for the performance on Monday, June 18, at 7.30pm. Tickets are non-transferable and no monetary value will be given.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets, answer this question: What is the name of Elvis’s famous Memphis home?

Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk.

Closing date: Tuesday, May 29.