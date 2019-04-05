Win tickets to The Full Monty at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal

Audiences are sure to get a real eyeful when The Full Monty returns to Newcastle Theatre Royal this month – and you could be there for free.

Leaving little to the imagination, the musical is running on Tyneside from April 15 to 20 and we have a pair of tickets for opening night on April 15.

Having played to packed out houses in 2014, Gary Lucy (Hollyoaks, The Bill, Footballer’s Wives, EastEnders, Dancing on Ice) once again leads a cast of familiar TV faces as Gaz along with Andrew Dunn (Dinnerladies, Bremner, Bird & Fortune), as Gerald, Louis Emerick (Coronation Street, Benidorm, Brookside, Last of The Summer Wine) as Horse, Joe Gill (Emmerdale) as Lomper, Kai Owen (Torchwood, Hollyoaks) as Dave and James Redmond (Hollyoaks, Casualty) as Guy.

Joining them will be Liz Carney as Jean, Amy Thompson as Mandy, Bryonie Pritchard as Linda and Keeley Fitzgerald as Sharon.

The Full Monty tells the story of six out-of-work impoverished steelworkers from Sheffield with nothing to lose.

Based on the award-winning film of the same name, and adapted for the stage by Oscar-winning writer Simon Beaufoy, this hilarious and heartfelt production has won the prestigious UK Theatre Award and is regarded as one of Britain’s most successful shows.

Directed by former The Full Monty cast member Rupert Hill (Coronation Street), the show features iconic songs from the film by Donna Summer, Hot Chocolate and Tom Jones.

•The Full Monty plays Theatre Royal Newcastle from April 15 to 20. Tickets are priced from £16 and can be purchased at www.theatreroyal.co.uk or from the Theatre Royal Box Office on 08448 112121.

•To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for the show on April 15, answer this question: what’s the profession of The Full Monty characters?

A) Steelworkers

B) Miners

C) Shipbuilders

Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by April 8. Usual JPI Media competition rules apply at https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/