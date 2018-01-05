Win tickets to see top comedian John Bishop at Sunderland Empire

Fancy a laugh?

Funny man John Bishop is heading to Sunderland next weekend - and you could be there for free.

We’ve teamed up with Sunderland Empire to give away a pair of tickets to his show on Friday, January 12, the first of two nights he is playing at the High Street West theatre.

Within three years of his first ever comedy gig, John was playing to sold-out arena audiences across the country and released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

New show Winging It will see John back on stage for his fifth UK tour. His last tour Supersonic was watched by more than 500,000 people and received huge critical acclaim. He has also achieved success with a number of his own comedy and documentary shows including John Bishop’s Australia, John Bishop’s Britain, John Bishop’s Only Joking and The John Bishop Show.

•To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to see John Bishop at Sunderland Empire, answer this question: where is John Bishop from?

A) Liverpool

B) London

C) Leicester

Send your answer and contact details on a postcard to John Bishop Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton le Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA

Alternatively, email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk. Closing date: 9am on January 11.

The tickets would be for the front of the Upper Circle. Please note: the show is not suitable for under 16s.