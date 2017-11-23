Win tickets to see Rob Brydon at Sunderland Empire

Rob Brydon is bringing his stand up show to Sunderland for one night only next month – and you could be there for free.

We’ve teamed up with Sunderland Empire to give away a pair of tickets to his show on Friday, December 8, which forms part of his new tour, I Am Standing Up.

Rob Brydon is perhaps best-known for the television shows Gavin and Stacey, Would I Lie To You? and The Trip, as well as Marion and Geoff, Human Remains, Little Britain, The Rob Brydon Show, Best of Men, Gangster Granny and Q.I.

His film work includes The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Cinderella and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Last year in London’s West End he starred opposite Sir Kenneth Branagh in The Painkiller. His other theatre credits include Future Conditional at The Old Vic and A Chorus of Disapproval at The Harold Pinter Theatre.

Rob is also known for his versatile voice. He has narrated Little Britain Down Under, Valley Of Song, Becoming Bond, Holmfirth Hollywood and 100 Greatest Comedy Moments.

He has also performed character voices for the animations The Gruffalo, Body Beautiful, The Legends of Treasure Island, The Baskervilles and Robbie The Reindeer: The Legend Of The Lost Tribe.

