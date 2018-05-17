Win tickets to see David Walliams’s Gangsta Granny on stage

Gangsta Granny is set to ambush the stage at Newcastle Theatre Royal later this month - and you could be there for free.

David Walliams’ best-selling children’s book will be brought to life on stage from May 30 to June 2, and we have a pair of tickets to give away for the 7pm performance on May 30.

In the show, it’s Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing – staying with granny whilst his parents go out ballroom dancing! There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake – it’s going to be so boring. But what Ben doesn’t know is that granny has a secret – and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny.

From the acclaimed producers of Horrible Histories – The Birmingham Stage Company – comes the award-winning West End production of this story by David Walliams, the UK’s best-selling author for children.

Walliams published Gangsta Granny in 2011, it was shortlisted for The Red House Children’s Book Award and for the Roald Dahl Funny Prize in the same year.

l To win a pair of tickets for the show, answer this question: What is the name of the little boy in Gangsta Granny?

Send your answer with your name and contact details to Gangsta Granny, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge, Houghton, DH4 5RA. Or email Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk