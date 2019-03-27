Win tickets to Beauty & the Beast at Sunderland Empire

Birmingham Royal Ballet’s sumptuous production of Beauty & the Beast will waltz to Wearside this week – and you could be there for free.

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see tomorrow night’s performance of this Gothic ballet at Sunderland Empire.

Running from March 28 to 30, prepare to witness transformations, wild waltzes, soaring birds and a relationship between Belle and the Beast that is at first terrifying, but ultimately serene and beautiful in David Bintley’s glorious ballet.

BRB dancer Brandon Lawrence, who plays the Beast at selected performances, says ballet is for all.

He said: “Everyone can enjoy watching ballet – the physicality, the story or the live music – without knowing anything about the technique or the history. Like any another form of art or entertainment, it’s all about your individual interpretation.

“There could be many things in a ballet you do or don’t like, or don’t understand, but as a whole it’s what you take from it, what influence or effect it has on you.

Gothic fairytale on stage

“The important thing is how you may connect to the story or the joy you may feel in the energy of the performance.

“Mixing all this with a live orchestra is something Birmingham Royal Ballet like to welcome all to experience.”

