Win three family tickets to Marvel Universe Live at Newcastle Arena

Marvel Universe Live! will bring an epic battle of good versus evil to Newcastle Arena this autumn – and you could be there for free.

We have three family tickets to give away for the show, which makes its Tyneside debut from November 21 to 24.

In this all-new production, produced by Feld Entertainment, Marvel fans will see Spider-Man, The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands.

The show has already proved a smash hit in the US and audiences will witness cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics, and 3D video projection mapping in this new adventure. Called on by Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy join Marvel Universe Live! on a crusade against the scheming Nebula who teams up with villains Loki and Green Goblin. The superhuman forces of Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow unite in clashes that pit student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

l Tickets available from www.marveluniverselive.co.uk

l To be in with a chance of winning one of three family tickets for the 7pm show on Thursday, November 21, which each admit four people, collect the tokens in the paper today and tomorrow and return them to Marvel Competition, Katy Wheeler, JPI Media, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, DH4 5RA by Monday, April 15.