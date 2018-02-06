Win: A family ticket to sing-a-long-a Beauty and the Beast at Sunderland Empire

Be our guest at Sunderland Empire.

The theatre is set to host Sing-a-long-a Beauty and the Beast, the smash hit interactive screening of the newest Disney classic for one night only on Wednesday, February 28 at 7pm – and you could be there for free.

Following on from the phenomenon of Sing-a-long-a Frozen, Sing-a-long-a Beauty and the Beast is an irresistible celebration of this wonderful family film, full of tears, laughter and magic moments with live host, free prop bag, fancy dress and lyrics on screen.

The story of Beauty and the Beast has enchanted and wowed audiences young and old since the film was released.

Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast (Dan Stevens) in its castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the beast’s hideous exterior. She soon recognizes the kind heart and soul of the true prince hidden on the inside.

The film is full of songs such as Be our Guest, Belle, Gaston and Beauty and The Beast.

The winner will receive a family ticket for two adults and two children. To be in with a chance of winning return the token in today’s Echo to Beauty and the Beast Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, DH4 5RA by February 13. You only need one token to enter.