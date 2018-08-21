Win a family ticket to see Matt Terry in Madagascar the Musical at Sunderland Empire

Madagascar the Musical roars into Sunderland Empire next week - and you could be there for free.

We’ve teamed up with Sunderland Empire to give away a family ticket to the show, which runs at the theatre from August 28 to September 1.

The ticket is for opening night, at 7.30pm on Tuesday, August 28.

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – The Musical follows all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion, played by X Factor winner Matt Terry, is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo.

He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him

and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world.

Since winning X-Factor, Matt has been non-stop. He’s been recording music all over the world. After a top 3 hit with Ed Sheeran penned winner’s single When Christmas Comes Around, he released his debut album Trouble in November 2017. His first single from the album, Sucker For You has had nearly 60 million streams on Spotify. After Sucker For You, Matt went back to his Spanish childhood by featuring on Enrique Iglesias’s smash single, Subeme La Radio alongside Sean Paul.

•To be in with a chance of winning the family ticket (which permits two adults and two children) to Madagascar, answer this question: which popular TV talent show did Matt Terry win?

Email your answer, along with your name and full contact details, to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by noon on August 24.

All entries are deleted once the competition is drawn and not passed on to a third party.