Win a family ticket to Peter Pan panto at Sunderland Empire

You too could fly to Neverland for free with our competition for a family ticket to see Peter Pan at Sunderland Empire.

The swashbuckling panto will be staged at the theatre from December 14 to January 6 and we have a family ticket to give away for the performance at 7pm on Tuesday, December 18.

Richard McCourt as Mr Smee

Stepping into the shoes of the dastardly Captain Hook will be Eastenders actor Jamie Lomas, with one half of Dick and Dom, Richard McCourt as his right hand man Mr Smee.

They’ll be joined on stage by Melanie Walters from Gavin and Stacey as Mrs Darling and Josh Andrews as main man Peter Pan.

It will be a return to an old stomping ground for Richard McCourt who performed his first ever pantomime at Sunderland Empire in 1999 when he played Wishee Washee in Aladdin alongside Cobra the Gladiatior.

The children’s entertainer, who’s known for his roles in Bafta-winning shows Dick and Dom in da Bungalow and Diddy TV, said: “I did my first ever panto in Sunderland from 1999 to 2000, which seems like a lifetime ago. I loved my first time and it will be great to be back in the North East, it’s a smashing place with great people.”

Richard says it’s great to feed off the energy of a live audience, especially children, who are very honest critics.

“I love the anarchic humour of panto and that it’s suitable for the whole family,” he said. “For many kids it’s their first experience of theatre and it stays with them. Children are so honest, they’re a harder audience than stand up to be honest as if it’s not funny they soon let you know.”

