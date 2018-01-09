Who won our bumper competition to see five different shows at Sunderland Empire

Have your say

Five Echo readers are off to the theatre for free after entering our bumper competition to win a pair of tickets to five different one night shows at Sunderland Empire this month.

Hundreds of you entered the competition which featured in last week’s Guide supplement.

The five different winners are as follows:

First up, Karl Knight from Southwick has won tickets to see Nights on Broadway - The Bee Gees Story on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Jean Dougal has won the tickets to see Macca: The Concert which is at the Empire on January 18.

Shannon Peacock from Farringdon is the winner of the Johnny Cash Roadshow tickets on January 19 and Ellen Sumner from Silksworth has won the tickets to The Sensational 60s Experience on January 25.

Finally, Kate Appleby from Barnes has won the tickets to Bowie Experience - The Golden Years Tour on January 28.