Ticket offer: £10 off Rat Pack Live at Sunderland Empire

Direct from an acclaimed West End season, the Olivier Aoffward-nominated The Rat Pack Live from Las Vegas is set to swing into Sunderland Empire from Thursday, March 15, to Saturday, March 17, for four performances only with a very special guest.

As well as Garrett Phillips as Frank Sinatra, Nigel Casey as Dean Martin and David Hayes as Sammy Davis Jr, Nicola Emmanuelle joins the show as Ella Fitzgerald to celebrate the ‘First Lady of Song and Queen of Jazz’.

The Rat Pack Live from Las Vegas sends you back in time to the glamorous, golden era of 1950s Las Vegas, when Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr and Dean Martin joined forces and become the hottest ticket in town at the famous Sands Hotel.

Extra songs featured in this special new edition of the hit production will include Night and Day, The Lady is a Tramp, Mack the Knife and S’Wonderful, with Ella duetting with both Frank and Sammy.

Joanna Walters, Amelia Adams, Rebecca Parker and Laura Darton complete the cast as The Burrelli Sisters.

If you wish you’d swung with the hardest partying pack in town, now’s your chance.

We’ve teamed up with Sunderland Empire for a £10 off per ticket offer for readers.

All you have to do is quote March2018 when you book your tickets.

The £10 off per ticket offer is applicable to Band A tickets only for performances from Thursday, March 15, to Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Sunderland Empire only.

No monetary value will be given and discounts will not be applied to tickets already purchased.

The offer tickets are also subject to availability.

Booking Information:

Tickets for The Rat Pack Live from Las Vegas at Sunderland Empire are on sale now and available in person at the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland*

*Calls cost 7p per minute plus your standard network charge. Booking fees may apply to telephone and online bookings