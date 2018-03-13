Take That tribute act gear up for greatest day yet at Sunderland Empire

Ready to Take That and party?

A Sunderland-based tribute act who’ve entertained audiences around the world say they can’t wait to bring their latest show to their hometown stage.

Re-Take That at the Sunderland Empire Theatre.

Paul Waite, who heads up Re-Take That as Gary Barlow, says it’s a dream come true for the band to perform their Wonderland stage show at Sunderland Empire on June 14.

“Our very first show was ten years ago at the Roker Hotel and we never expected it all to take off in the way it has,” explained the singer from Washington. “Since then we’ve performed all over the world, but it’s taken us ten years to reach the Empire. The show is part of our national tour, but this date is really special for us.”

As well as featuring music from Wonderland, Take That’s most-recent album as a three-piece, the show also goes back through the decades with some of the band’s other hits, and features a section of Robbie’s music.

Emerging acts are also being given their moment in the spotlight, with support slots from Jennison and students from Inspire Stage School, based at Castle View Academy.

Ross Petty as Robbie, Dave Cross as Mark, Paul Waite as Gary and Peter Waite as Howard

Ross Petty, who plays Robbie, said: “This is our show to say thank you for all the local support and to give young people the chance to perform in front of a crowd. As well as performing arts experience, it’s great for their confidence in general.”

The band attend all the Take That tours to make their tribute version as authentic as possible.

Paul said: “We try to recreate all the tangible and non-tangible aspects of the show, from the set list to the costumes, to the production. Take That shows are such a spectacle and we try to recreate the emotion people feel when watching them. It’s a great night. There’s nothing like that feeling of 2,000 people singing Greatest Day back at you with the torches on their phones.”

As well as receiving video messages of support from the actual Take That, the band has been watched in person by Jason Orange, who praised them for their authenticity.

Re-Take That on stage

Ross said: “Jason had just finished on the Circus tour when he came to see us in Hammersmith in London. He said he couldn’t believe how detailed the show was, he was touching the jackets and asking if they were the real ones from their shows.”

•Tickets for Re-Take That at Sunderland Empire are available from 0844 871 3022.