Sunderland youngsters set to shine in hit musical with Joe McElderry

Budding theatre stars will be sharing the stage with Joe McElderry as a hit musical enjoys a festive run in the region.

Youngsters from Northern Star Theatre Arts, based at Sunderland College’s Bede Campus, have been chosen to appear in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for its fortnight-long run at Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle.

Youngsters from Northern Star Performing Arts will be starring in Joseph at Newcastle Arena.

The pint-sized performers impressed when they appeared in the tour earlier this year for its dates at Sunderland Empire and were asked to return for the Christmas set of shows, which run from December 19-31.

They will provide the children’s choir backing for Joe as he dons the famous coat of many colours.

Principal Geri Feeney said: “We are extremely proud for our theatre school to have been chosen, once again, to perform in the upcoming show of Joseph at the Metro Arena. The children have been working extremely hard in the rehearsals and have shown lots of dedication.

“Bill Kenwright Productions said how impressed they were with our school and how they would love us to provide the choir for Joseph at the arena.”

Geri, whose pupils have also appeared in Evita at the Empire, added: “The decision to commit to this contract was a team effort. Christmas can be hectic enough without 25 shows in 14 days, thankfully I have a great production team with very supportive parents and students to make this happen. We have two teams of children who will be performing alternate shows for two weeks over the Christmas season. The children realise this is an incredible performing opportunity and are very excited.”