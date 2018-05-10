Sunderland University students take over Arts Centre Washington for annual SunFest

A retelling of Hamlet takes centre stage at Arts Centre Washington as part of the annual arts festival Sunfest throughout May.

University of Sunderland drama students are staging a series of critically-acclaimed plays as part of Sunfest 2018.

Sunfest is organised by the university’s Faculty of Arts and Creative Industries and will see students take over the theatre space at Arts Centre Washington during May to run their own exciting programme of theatre. This will be the sixth year that the festival of drama has taken place.

Arabella Plouviez, academic dean in Arts and Creative Industries, said: “Sunfest is an exciting time for our drama students, when they get the opportunity to really show off their skills, collectively, and perform at Arts Centre Washington.

“The range of works is really challenging and the students have worked very hard, along with the academics, to present what will be some excellent performances.

“Sunfest is always a great experience for students and for the audiences who come along, and I’m sure that this year will be just as rewarding as it has been in previous years.”

Matthew Blyth, audience development officer at Arts Centre Washington, added: “We are delighted that once again Sunderland students are returning to Arts Centre Washington and look forward to seeing their hard work come to life on stage.

“These students represent a future generation of artists who we hope will go on to live, work and thrive in the cultural landscape of the North East and beyond.”

This year’s Sunfest performances include:

l Hamlet, tomorrow at 7.30pm.

l Thorns of Time, May 16 at 7.30pm

l Shutdown / The Photographs We’re Taking Now, May 18 at 7.30pm.

Shutdown is a cautionary tale for the millennial generation, as three children enter the gaming world the audience experience a new form of video gaming and the dangers behind the television screen.

While The Photographs We’re Taking Now asks what do you do when someone you love goes missing?

• Tickets for all Sunfest performances are priced at £7.50 or £6 concessions. They are available to buy from the Arts Centre Washington on Tel: 0191 561 3455 or buy them online at http://www.artscentrewashington.co.uk