Sunderland theatre school stars to appear in hit musical Joseph

Northern Star Theatre Arts have been chosen to perform the children’s choir for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Theatre Royal in Newcastle next month.

It’s the third time in as many years that the school, which is based at Sunderland College’s Bede Campus, has been asked to perform in the Bill Kenwright production.

Youngsters from Northern Star Theatre Arts who are to star in Joseph at Newcastle's Theatre Royal.

Over the past 12 months, children from the school, which is headed by Geri Feeney, have also performed in the UK tour of Evita at the Theatre Royal and Miss Saigon and Peter Pan at the Sunderland Empire.

•Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Jaymi Hensley from Union J, will be at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal from April 2-6.