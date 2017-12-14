Sunderland Empire reveal panto for Christmas 2018

This year’s panto may not even be underway yet, but Sunderland Empire have already announced their festive spectacular for Christmas 2018.

Peter Pan will be high flying at the theatre from December 14 2018 to January 6 2019 and comes from the same producers as this year’s Jack and the Beanstalk panto, which opens on Friday.

Martin Dodd, from UK Productions said: “Peter Pan is set to be another high-flying pantomime and we look forward to setting sail for Sunderland for the 2018/19 festive season and bringing another spectacular pantomime to the magnificent Sunderland Empire stage”.

Tickets for Peter Pan will go on sale from 10am on Thursday, December 21.

They will be available from the Box Office on High Street West, via the ticket centre 0844 871 3022* or www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland

*calls cost 7p per minute plus standard network charges. Booking and transaction fees may apply to telephone and online bookings.