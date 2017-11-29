Sunderland actor needs your help to follow in the footsteps of Tom Hardy

A Sunderland actor is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Tom Hardy and Michael Fassbender - but he needs your help.

Brent Copeland, 27, from Hendon, has won a place at the prestigious MA Screen: Acting course at Drama Centre London which could hold the key to him pursuing his dream career.

Brent Copeland. Picture by Maria Langan.

Despite impressing the audition panel enough to secure a place, he wasn’t lucky enough to win a scholarship, leaving Brent facing the task of raising the course fees himself.

Brent has managed to get a student loan to pay £10,000 towards the cost of the course and his first term living costs, but still needs to find another £8,000.

To help him on the road to stardom he’s launched a crowd-funding campaign to help raise the remaining funds with a number of incentives for backers, including personalised thank you messages and gifts, as well as singing a tailored set-list of songs at a private event.

He said: “Winning the scholarship would have been a massive help as it would have cut the fees by 50%. I was confident I would get it because I met the criteria due to my background, so I was heart-broken to find out all the awards had been allocated. I resigned myself to the fact that I couldn’t attend the course, but I’ve put so much effort into this I didn’t want to give up. So I decided I would try a crowd funding campaign, at least then I know I will have tried everything.

“My roots are really important to me and I’m so proud to have even won a place. Of the thousands who apply I was one of only 17 to be offered a place. “So I’m really hoping people will believe in me enough to make a pledge.”

Brent - who’s worked as an extra in various features, from playing a tie fighter pilot in Star Wars Rogue One, and having a line with Tom Hardy in Taboo - is hoping to raise the funds needed by January 7, ready for his course start date on January 8.

He added: “I’ve taken acting as far as I can on my own, so I feel like this course is vital for my career. Once I graduate I’d receive an Equity and Spotlight card which means I could audition for all the big shows.”

•To donate to Brent’s fund visit https://www.gofundme.com/send-brent-to-drama-centre-london



