Stars backflip into Sunderland Empire for Fame the Musical

The cast of Fame have dusted off their leg warmers to perform the hit musical in Sunderland.

A 30th anniversary tour of the iconic ‘80s story, Fame the Musical is running all this week at Sunderland Empire.

Fame the Misical at the Sunderland Empire. Cast from left Jorgie Porter as Iris Kelly, Mica Paris as Miss Sherman and Keith Jack as Nick Piazza

Top of the bill is soul legend Mica Paris, actress and Dancing on Ice star Jorgie Porter and Keith Jack from Any Dream Will Do.

The stars, who perform hits including the Oscar-winning title song, say they’re getting a great reception on Wearside.

Mica, who plays Miss Sherman in the show, said: “It’s an all singing, all dancing show and the audience have been loving it, everyone has been getting up on their feet.

“We’ve got a great cast and I feel like it’s a case of art imitating life because the cast are so like their characters.”

Speaking about the longevity of the musical, which is based on the 1980 film about the lives of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts, Keith said: “It’s such an iconic movie that everyone fell in love with. We’ve had performing arts classes coming along to see the show and I think it’s great for young people to be in a creative environment. Even if you don’t go into it as a career, arts and creativity is a great way of expressing yourself and building confidence.”

Mica added: “Fame was very much the first of its kind. There wasn’t reality shows or programmes like Glee then. People went to college to be things like doctors, not to do performing arts, especially in the UK.

“I think America has always been ahead of us in that respect, because music and art is taken seriously as a proper job, it’s a real craft. Things are changing in the UK though. What’s also great about Fame is that it shows the hard work and graft that goes into making it in this business.”

Following the UK tour, the musical will transfer to the West End this autumn.

•Fame the Musical is at Sunderland Empire until Saturday, April 13. Tickets available in person at the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland