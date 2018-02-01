Shrek makes monster return to Sunderland Empire

Roll out the green carpet - Shrek’s making a monster of a return to Sunderland Empire.

The colourful musical, based on the hit film of the same name, is running at the theatre in High Street West until February 11.

It tells the story of unlikely hero Shrek and his loyal steed Donkey as they embark on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona from a fire-breathing, love-sick dragon.

Add the diminutive Lord Farquaad, a gang of fairytale misfits and a biscuit with attitude, and you’ve got one of the liveliest musicals around.

The show features all new songs, as well as cult Shrek anthem I’m a Believer and 100 fairytale characters - plus a 14-foot dragon.

The musical is directed by Nigel Harman who made his directorial debut on the first ever tour.